Kerala on cloud nine: rout Bengal in Eden

It will go down in history as a famous victory for Kerala cricket.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:08 AM

By Express News Service

It will go down in history as a famous victory for Kerala cricket. In their first-ever encounter against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, Kerala came on top in their Elite Group B tie with a nine-wicket win at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Kerala thus remained atop the table. Sandeep Warrier did the star turn for the visitors, picking up five wickets and restricting Bengal to 184. Kerala chased down the 41-run target by losing just one wicket in 11 overs. They have now secured back to back victories against Andhra and Bengal.Two wins out of three matches have boosted Kerala’s chances of qualifying from the group.

