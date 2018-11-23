Home Sport Cricket

Sloppy India crash out of ICC women's World T20

In Saturday's summit clash, No.2 ranked England will face traditional rivals World No.1 Australia, who outclassed defending champions and hosts West Indies by 71 runs in the other semi-final.

Published: 23rd November 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian players congratulate Amy Jones (C) and Nat Sciver (R) of England for winning the ICC Women's World T20 2nd semi-final match between England and India at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. ( Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NORTH SOUND: India crashed out of the ICC women's World T20 after going down to England by 8 wickets in the second semi-final at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Friday.

In what turned out as a golden opportunity to avenge their ICC 50-over World Cup final loss to England, India were handicapped by a lower order batting collapse that saw them being bundled out for a meagre 112 after opting to bat.

ALSO READ | Women's World T20: India to bat against England in semis

In Saturday's summit clash, No.2 ranked England will face traditional rivals World No.1 Australia, who outclassed defending champions and hosts West Indies by 71 runs in the other semi-final of the day.

On a pitch that demanded technique and patience, England's chase of 113 got off to a tricky start with the opening duo of Danielle Wyatt (8) and Tammy Beaumont (1) departing early, thanks to Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

Amy Jones (R) of England hits the winning runs as Tanya Bhatia (L) of India looks on during the ICC Women's World T20 2nd semi-final match between England and India at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. ( Photo | AFP)

England could soon have lost their third wicket in the form of top scorer Natalie Sciver (54 not out off 43 balls; 4X5) had Poonam Yadav not dropped her at midwicket off Anuja Patil when the right-hander was on two.

Even after that Harmanpreet Kaur's ploy of continuing with the slower bowlers for the first 10 overs gave the English duo of Sciver and stumper Amy Ellen Jones (51 not out off 42; 4X3, 6X1), the license to adjust accordingly.

The right-handed pair came all guns blazing, with Amy taking the attack to the opposition with her aggressive stroke play before Natalie matched her shot for shot to first bring up their respective fifties, and take England to their fourth World Cup final with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, India's ploy to leave out the veteran Mithali Raj on a pitch that demanded technique and patience, backfired as the women in blue squandered a brisk start before losing their last eight wickets for mere 23 runs to fold for a meagre total.

ALSO READ | Australia thrash West Indies to reach Women's World T20 final​

Smriti Mandhana (34 off 23; 4X5, 6X1) top-scored for India, getting the team to a quick 43-run start with stumper Taniya Bhatia (11) before young Jemimah Rodrigues came up with a run-a-ball 26 to solidify things.At 89/3 in the 14th over, the platform was set for skipper Harmanpreet (16 off 20; 6X1) to launch the attack for another massive total but unfortunately, the Indian innings got derailed from there on.

India kept losing wickets in heaps with the next seven batters falling like nine pins and even failing to reach the double digits. For the English women, skipper Heather Knight was the pick of the bowlers, returning 3/9 while Kirstie Gordon and Sophie Ecclestone contributed well by taking two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 112 (Smriti Mandhana 34, Jemimah Rodrigues 26; Heather Knight 3/9, Kirstie Gordon 2/20, Sophie Ecclestone 2/22) lose to England 116/2 (Natalie Sciver 54 not out, Amy Ellen Jones 51 not out; Radha Yadav 1/20) by 8 wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC women's World T20 semi-final India vs England

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sham
    CHOKERS! AGAIN
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp