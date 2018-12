TN suffer innings loss

By Express News Service

Riding on Harsh Dubey 4/64, Vidarbha defeated Tamil Nadu by an innings and 121 runs on the final day of an Elite Group A Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Nagpur on Thursday. Vidarbha bagged seven points including a bonus. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 229 & 176/9 (Abishiek did not bat, R Sonu Yadav 40, Harsh Dubey 4/64, Rohit Dattatraya 3/51) lost to Vidarbha 526/8 decl.

Hyderabad in control GA Shashidhar Reddy’s unbeaten 101 (258b, 9x4, 3x6) helped Hyderabad post 224/4 against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of an Elite Group A match of the CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 tour nament in Tirunelveli. Reddy and Sahani added 107 for the third wicket to set up a platform for other batsmen. Brief scores: Hyderabad 224/4 (GA Shashidhar Reddy 101 n.o, Chandan Sahani 59) vs Tamil Nadu.