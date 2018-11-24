Tamil Nadu score brownie points, Andhra youngsters make a few

Srinidhi PR By

ONGOLE : The Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match between Andhra and Tamil Nadu ended in a draw on Friday. Tamil Nadu gained three points, although after many hiccups. The home team settled for one. Both are well behind in the race for the top five spots from Groups A and B. While Tamil Nadu are eighth with five points, Andhra are 13th with four.It went Tamil Nadu’s way in the end, but they were made to toil hard. After rain washed out third day’s play, the start was delayed by an hour on Friday. Resuming at 122/3 chasing Andhra’s 216, Tamil Nadu lost N Jagadeesan in the very first over by Ayyappa Bandaru.

It was a promising start by Andhra with pacer Imandi Karthik Raman — who took three wickets — bowling in tandem with Ayyappa. Seven overs post lunch, Andhra skipper B Sumanth altered the strategy and brought in Shoaib Mohammed Khan. The move clicked as B Anirudh got a leading edge off the off-spinner’s second delivery to be caught at silly point. The left-hander made 17.

Baba Aparajith steadied the ship with a 184-ball 57. His 18th first-class fifty which contained six boundaries was the backbone of the innings. With J Kousik, he shared a crucial 43-run stand for the sixth wicket. It took the team past 200, but things turned slightly in favour of the hosts soon when they dismissed Aparajith and M Mohammed in the span of three overs.

Wicketkeeper Siva Charan Singh took a sharp catch to remove Tamil Nadu’s top-scorer and a direct hit from Ayyappa sent back M Mohammed. Tamil Nadu were at 208/7 and in the end, it was K Vignesh and R Sai Kishore who put on 39 to overhaul the opponent’s total before the team was bowled out for 254.

“We gained our first positive points in three games,” said Aparajith. “In the first two games, we were not under pressure. Even though we conceded 550-odd against Hyderabad, our batting was not put in a spot of bother. But today, it was a challenging one. We knew the pitch would favour bowlers. Our aim was to just bat one to two sessions and get closer to their total. Moving forward, this (result) will give us confidence.”

For Andhra, one of the biggest takeaways will be their bowling.

With new faces in the XI, they tried to exert pressure. “It was a close game. We knew it wouldn’t be easy to score 100-odd runs. We stuck to our plan and executed them well (in bowling). The partnership between Aparajith and Koushik took the game away from us. But our youngsters did well,” said skipper Sumanth.

Tamil Nadu next face Bengal at home from November 28. Andhra will play against Delhi in Delhi in two weeks. With experienced batsman D Ravi Teja expected to join after missing out this game due to injury, Andhra will be desperate for a first win.

Brief scores

Elite Group A

In Belagavi: Karnataka 400 & 170/5 decl (Siddharth 71 n.o) drew with Mumbai 205 & 173/4 (Herwadkar 53, Suryakumar 53 n.o). Pts: Karnataka 3, Mumbai 1.

Elite Group B

In Ongole: Andhra 216 & 8/0 drew with Tamil Nadu 254 (Aparajith 57; Raman 3/51). Pts: Andhra 1, Tamil Nadu 3.

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 & 156/1 (Tanmay 82, Rohit 61 n.o) drew with Delhi 339 (Lalit 77; Thyagarajan 5/77). Pts: Hyderabad 3,

Delhi 1.

Puducherry-Bihar Plate Group match Day 4 abandoned due to rain. Pts: Bihar 1, Puducherry 1.