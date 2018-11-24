Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu score brownie points, Andhra youngsters make a few

The Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match between Andhra and Tamil Nadu ended in a draw on Friday.

Published: 24th November 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu’s Baba Aparajith scored his 18th first-class fifty on Friday

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

ONGOLE : The Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match between Andhra and Tamil Nadu ended in a draw on Friday. Tamil Nadu gained three points, although after many hiccups. The home team settled for one. Both are well behind in the race for the top five spots from Groups A and B. While Tamil Nadu are eighth with five points, Andhra are 13th with four.It went Tamil Nadu’s way in the end, but they were made to toil hard. After rain washed out third day’s play, the start was delayed by an hour on Friday. Resuming at 122/3 chasing Andhra’s 216, Tamil Nadu lost N Jagadeesan in the very first over by Ayyappa Bandaru.

It was a promising start by Andhra with pacer Imandi Karthik Raman — who took three wickets — bowling in tandem with Ayyappa. Seven overs post lunch, Andhra skipper B Sumanth altered the strategy and brought in Shoaib Mohammed Khan. The move clicked as B Anirudh got a leading edge off the off-spinner’s second delivery to be caught at silly point. The left-hander made 17.

Baba Aparajith steadied the ship with a 184-ball 57. His 18th first-class fifty which contained six boundaries was the backbone of the innings. With J Kousik, he shared a crucial 43-run stand for the sixth wicket. It took the team past 200, but things turned slightly in favour of the hosts soon when they dismissed Aparajith and M Mohammed in the span of three overs.

Wicketkeeper Siva Charan Singh took a sharp catch to remove Tamil Nadu’s top-scorer and a direct hit from Ayyappa sent back M Mohammed. Tamil Nadu were at 208/7 and in the end, it was K Vignesh and R Sai Kishore who put on 39 to overhaul the opponent’s total before the team was bowled out for 254.

“We gained our first positive points in three games,” said Aparajith. “In the first two games, we were not under pressure. Even though we conceded 550-odd against Hyderabad, our batting was not put in a spot of bother. But today, it was a challenging one. We knew the pitch would favour bowlers. Our aim was to just bat one to two sessions and get closer to their total. Moving forward, this (result) will give us confidence.”
For Andhra, one of the biggest takeaways will be their bowling.

With new faces in the XI, they tried to exert pressure. “It was a close game. We knew it wouldn’t be easy to score 100-odd runs. We stuck to our plan and executed them well (in bowling). The partnership between Aparajith and Koushik took the game away from us. But our youngsters did well,” said skipper Sumanth.
Tamil Nadu next face Bengal at home from November 28. Andhra will play against Delhi in Delhi in two weeks. With experienced batsman D Ravi Teja expected to join after missing out this game due to injury, Andhra will be desperate for a first win.
srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Brief scores

Elite Group A
In Belagavi: Karnataka 400 & 170/5 decl (Siddharth 71 n.o) drew with Mumbai 205 & 173/4 (Herwadkar 53, Suryakumar 53 n.o). Pts: Karnataka 3, Mumbai 1.
Elite Group B
In Ongole: Andhra 216 & 8/0 drew with Tamil Nadu 254 (Aparajith 57; Raman 3/51). Pts: Andhra 1, Tamil Nadu 3.
In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 460 & 156/1 (Tanmay 82, Rohit 61 n.o) drew with Delhi 339 (Lalit 77; Thyagarajan 5/77). Pts: Hyderabad 3, 
Delhi 1.
Puducherry-Bihar Plate Group match Day 4 abandoned due to rain. Pts: Bihar 1, Puducherry 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp