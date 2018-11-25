Australia is next with two T20 World Cups coming in 2020

By UNI

ANTIGUA: Australia is officially next to host the newly renamed ICC T20 World Cup following the conclusion of the Women's World T20 tournament in the West Indies.

Two T20 World Cups will be played in Australia in 2020, starting in just under 15 months' time with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, comprising 10 teams playing 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, 2020, followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, involving 16 teams playing 45 matches from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

The ICC announced on Friday that the World T20 will be known as the T20 World Cup from 2020 onwards.

This elevation to World Cup status outlines the importance of the shortest format of the game for all 104 Member countries.

The T20 World Cup and the (50-over) Cricket World Cup are now considered equal in the game each is the pinnacle in that format.

For the first time, T20 cricket's global showpiece women's and men's competitions will be played as standalone events in the same host country and in the same year.

8 host cities and 13 venues throughout Australia will host matches, with both competitions having broad national footprints, meaning as many Australians as possible will have the chance to see the world's best players in their backyard.

The women's and men's finals will receive equal billing, with both matches taking place at Australia's biggest stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The women's final is scheduled for International Women's Day on March 8, 2020.

This presents an opportunity for Australia to set a new world record for the highest ever attendance at a women's sporting event.

Nick Hockley, CEO of the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 Local Organising Committee, said, an Australia has an unparalleled reputation for hosting major international sporting events as well as passionate, knowledgeable and diverse fans who love T20 cricket.

" A Lots of people have already been referring to the World T20 as the T20 World Cup. For this name change to be formalised by the ICC, only reinforces the importance of T20 cricket to the global game and that the T20 World Cup is the format's pinnacle competition," he said.

Only twice previously has Australia hosted international cricket's showpiece events, with the Men's 50-over Cricket World Cup held in Australia in 1992 and 2015.

So, 2020 represents a rare and special opportunity to welcome the cricketing world for not just one, but two World Cups," Nick said.

We've just witnessed a fantastic tournament in the West Indies, with a brilliant atmosphere and some record-breaking performances that have taken the game to new levels.

Congratulations to our counterparts in the West Indies for delivering a superb event," he said.

We look forward to working with host cities, venues, the community and all our partners over the coming months, so that both the women's and men's T20 World Cups in 2020 make up a spectacular celebration that everyone can be part of, Nick added.