PSG tops Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1 ahead of Champions clash vs. Liverpool

By IANS

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Edinson Cavani led his side to a 1-0 victory over Toulouse in the French league, a game before PSG hosts Liverpool in a much-anticipated UEFA Champions League group-stage contest.

PSG was without star forwards Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe on Saturday night, who are out of action due to injuries, reports Efe news.

Cavani scored what proved to be the winning goal just nine minutes into the game at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris to lead PSG to its 14th win in as many matches in the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season.

PSG now has 42 points and is 15 points clear of second-placed Lyon at the top of the French league table, while Toulouse is in the 15th spot with 14 points.