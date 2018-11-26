Home Sport Cricket

PSG tops Toulouse 1-0 in Ligue 1 ahead of Champions clash vs. Liverpool

Cavani scored what proved to be the winning goal just nine minutes into the game at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris to lead PSG to its 14th win in as many matches in the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Edinson Cavani

PSG's Edinson. ( Photo | AP)

By IANS

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Edinson Cavani led his side to a 1-0 victory over Toulouse in the French league, a game before PSG hosts Liverpool in a much-anticipated UEFA Champions League group-stage contest.

PSG was without star forwards Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe on Saturday night, who are out of action due to injuries, reports Efe news.

Cavani scored what proved to be the winning goal just nine minutes into the game at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris to lead PSG to its 14th win in as many matches in the 2018-2019 Ligue 1 season.

PSG now has 42 points and is 15 points clear of second-placed Lyon at the top of the French league table, while Toulouse is in the 15th spot with 14 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp