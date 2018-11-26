Home Sport Cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed can't continue to captain in all three formats: Zaheer Abbas

Known as the "Asian Bradman" for his run-scoring feats, Zaheer was making his first public appearance after undergoing a heart procedure recently.

Published: 26th November 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed | AP

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas has advised national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed to step down from the leadership role in at least one format of the game.

"He can't continue to captain in all three formats. The pressure is too much for him. I think he should himself decide which format he should relinquish the captaincy," Zaheer said at a book launching ceremony here Saturday.

Known as the "Asian Bradman" for his run-scoring feats, Zaheer was making his first public appearance after undergoing a heart procedure recently.

"I don't think Sarfraz can manage being captain and performing in all three formats. Better for him if he decides to just focus on two formats his performance will also improve," the former skipper said.

Zaheer also said that when he was President of the ICC, he had told the Pakistan Cricket Board officials that they wouldn't get anything by filing the compensation case against the BCCI in the ICC Disputes Resolution Committee.

He also expressed anguish that due to popularity and more frequency of T20 cricket, the art of batting had suffered and one was witnessing below par batting performances in Tests.

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, as usual, came out in defence of Sarfraz Ahmed, saying it was not fair that everytime the team did badly there was criticism on Sarfraz's captaincy.

"Head coach, Mickey Arthur has full authority in the team and if the results are not satisfactory he should be questioned as to what went wrong why Sarfraz all the time," Moin said.

He also pointed out that as a wicketkeeper, Sarfraz's batting always came late and most of the time when he came out to bat there was pressure on the team and he couldn't play his natural game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp