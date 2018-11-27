Home Sport Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur enters top-5, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues achieve career-best rankings

Harmanpreet, who was the second highest run-getter in the recently concluded Women's World T20, after Australia opener Alyssa Healy, has gained three slots to reach the third position.

Published: 27th November 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | Twitter @ImHarmanpreet)

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur entered the top-five in the latest ICC women's T20 International player rankings with opener Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues also achieving their career-best rankings.

Harmanpreet, who was the second highest run-getter in the recently concluded Women's World T20, after Australia opener Alyssa Healy, has gained three slots to reach the third position.

The Indian captain aggregated 183 runs including a match-winning 103 in the tournament opener against New Zealand.

Teenage sensation Jemimah moved up nine places to a career-best sixth and Smriti jumped seven places to claim the 10th spot.

Healy gained four slots to reach the eighth position for her Player of the Tournament effort, which saw her score 225 runs.

Other batters to gain in the latest rankings update include Javeria Khan of Pakistan, who has jumped seven places to reach a career-best 14th position, and Clare Shillington of Ireland, who has gained one slot to take the 19th slot.

In the bowlers' list led by Australia's Megan Schutt, New Zealand spinner Leigh Kasperek's seven wickets have lifted her seven places to third position while finalists England's Sophie Ecclestone has moved from 16th to fourth and fast bowler Anya Shrubsole from 12th to sixth place after a seven-wicket effort, which included a hat-trick against South Africa.

In the team rankings, England have overtaken New Zealand to second position in the list which continues to be topped by Meg Lanning-led Australia with 283 points after their fourth World T20 title.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur Jemimah Rodrigues Smriti Mandhana ICC women's Ranking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp