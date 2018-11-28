Home Sport Cricket

Rain washes away first day of team India's warm-up match in Sydney

It started raining in Sydney on Tuesday night and after a deluge through the day, the ground was soaking wet.

Published: 28th November 2018 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 01:34 PM

Covers protect the wicket at the Sydney Cricket Ground as rain delays the start of a cricket tour match between India and the Cricket Australia XI in Sydney, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. | AP

By PTI

SYDNEY: The first day of the tour game between Cricket Australia XI and India was abandoned without a ball being here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Incessant rains kept the players away as inclement weather didn't relent at all.

There was a brief stoppage in rain at 1 pm local time and the groundsmen worked hard to get the pitch and outfield ready.

Toss was scheduled for 3.30 pm local time with play to commence at 4 pm, if no further rain showers came forth.

But the play was abandoned for the day at 3 pm local time, with half an hour extension from day two onwards.

A couple of members of the Indian support staff had visited the ground to assess conditions earlier in the morning.

The team didn't even arrive at the ground owing to poor weather conditions.

There is more rain forecast for Thursday morning but the weather is expected to clear from day two afternoon.

