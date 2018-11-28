Ravichandran Ashwin moves up to seventh spot in ICC Test rankings

Home Sport Cricket

India captain Virat Kohli has maintained his number one position in the batsmen rankings ahead of the four-Test series against Australia beginning December 6. 

Ravichandran Ashwin (File | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India-off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has gained a place to be seventh in the latest ICC bowlers' rankings.

Amongst other teams, Jonny Bairstow of England, Bangladesh's Mominul Haque and Yasir Shah of Pakistan have made impressive gains following their contributions in their sides' convincing victories earlier this week.

Bairstow's 110 and 15 was the cornerstone of England's 42-run victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo, which gave the visitors a 3-0 series win.

Mominul scored 120 and 12 as Bangladesh defeated the Windies by 64 runs in Chittagong for their maiden win over the Caribbean side, and Yasir recorded match figures of 14 for 184 as Pakistan bounced back in Dubai to level the series with New Zealand following an innings-and-16-run victory.

These performances not only earned the three players the match awards, but also reflected in the latest player rankings, which were released Wednesday morning.

Bairstow has returned to the top-20 in 16th place after rising six places, Mominul is now just outside the top-20 in 24th place after moving up 11 places and Yasir is back in the top-10 in 10th position after jumping nine places.

A number of other players have improved their rankings, following impressive performances in the just-concluded Tests.

In the batting table, which Kohli continues to lead, Azhar Ali has moved up three places to 12th, Kusal Mendis is 20th (up by eight places), Ben Stokes is 31st (up by five places), Roshen Silva is 48th (up by five places) and Shane Dowrich is 58th (up by seven places).

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls leads the pack of batsmen who have achieved career-high rankings.

Nicholls is now ranked 17th (up by three places), Jos Buttler is 18th (up by three places), Haris Sohail is 38th (up by 33 places), Babar Azam is 39th (up by 24 places) and Ben Foakes is 50th (up by four places).

In the bowlers' table, Kagiso Rabada has become the number-one bowler after England's James Anderson lost one per cent of his points for missing the Colombo Test.

This meant Anderson lost nine points and has now dropped eight points behind the South Africa fast bowler.

