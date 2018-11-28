Home Sport Cricket

Toughen up! former skipper Michael Clarke warns Aussies nice guys don't win

Test captain Tim Paine has spoken of shaking opponents' hands before a series and respecting the umpires, in stark contrast to the Australians' previous conduct.

Published: 28th November 2018 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian cricket skipper Michael Clarke (File |AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Former captain Michael Clarke has slammed attempts to improve Australian cricket's image in the wake of a cheating scandal, insisting the national team "won't win a game" without its infamous abrasive attitude.

A scathing independent review into the ball-tampering scandal released last month revealed a bullying culture within the sport and criticised cricketers for "playing the mongrel" against opponents.

In response, the team produced a so-called Players' Pact, urging Australians to "compete with us, smile with us, fight with us, dream with us".

Test captain Tim Paine has also spoken of shaking opponents' hands before a series and respecting the umpires, in stark contrast to the Australians' previous conduct.

However, the nice-guy approach did not sit well with Clarke, who said winning should be Australia's top priority, regardless of what anyone thought.

"Australian cricket, I think, needs to stop worrying about being liked and start worrying about being respected," he told commercial radio.

"Play tough Australian cricket. Whether we like it or not, that's in our blood."

Clarke said fans wanted victory more than they wanted a likeable team and Australia's winning legacy was built on its hard-nosed attitude.

"If you try and walk away from it, we might be the most liked team in the world, we're not going to win shit," he said.

"We won't win a game. Boys and girls want to win."

The cheating scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to alter the flight of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium.

Coach Darren Lehmann quit in the wake of the controversy and then-captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft received lengthy bans.

The affair also claimed the scalps of CA chief executive James Sutherland, chairman David Peever and team performance boss Pat Howard.

The Australians have endured a dire run of form since Cape Town, losing 17 matches out of 24 in all formats.

They face a tough home Test series against top-ranked India starting in Adelaide on December 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp