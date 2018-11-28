Home Sport Cricket

Was a bit sad but moved on: Shikhar Dhawan on Test omission

The Delhi opener is confident that India will do well in the four-Test series beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

India's Shikhar Dhawan. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Back amongst runs following a prolonged bad patch, Shikhar Dhawan has "moved on" after initially feeling sad about his omission from the Indian Test team for the Australia series.

"Yes, I was a bit sad but I have moved on and I am in a good frame of mind. I am in a happy positive mood. I am enjoying my game. I have got a bit off time and I am going to enjoy my training and get myself fitter. I am happy and once I am happy things go well for me," Dhawan, who was adjudged 'Man of the Series' in the recently concluded T20 series, told 'ESPN Cricinfo'.

"I think we have got a very good chance to win the series here. We have to play good complete cricket in all three departments whether it's batting, bowling or fielding and also catching. We have to be consistent and then we will have a good chance of beating Australia," said Dhawan, who will be turning 33 in a week's time.

While the World Cup is still six months away, the focus will be on the process for the veteran of 115 ODIs.

"I am going to give my best. I am a big believer in process and once I get it right, other things will follow on its own. Of course, we would like to bring the World Cup back home," he exuded confidence.

What makes him confident about his success in England is his past record in limited overs cricket.

"I have done well in both Champions Trophies in England and with my experience, I hope to score a lot of runs in World Cup and give good starts and sail through so that we can get the Cup back."

 

