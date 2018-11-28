Ranji Trophy: Winless Tamil Nadu seek to spin-dry Bengal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is time for Tamil Nadu to start winning. Playing their next two Ranji Trophy games at MA Chidambaram Stadium, they need to make the most of the conditions to ensure a knockout spot.

From the start of their campaign, TN have dealt with the absence of mainstream pacers and Test regulars. But a new crop of players has helped them keep fighting. Though they’ve drawn all three matches, the fact that two were affected by rain cannot be ignored. Tamil Nadu are placed eighth with six points in combined Group A and B.

With their next Group B fixture against Bengal on Wednesday unlikely to be affected by rain, it will be the perfect launchpad for an outright win. Going by skipper Baba Indrajith’s assessment of the pitch, it looks dry and likely to assist spin. With M Mohammed, K Vignesh and T Natarajan in the pace attack, the team has to take a call on dropping one to accommodate left-arm spinner Rahil Shah. With Vignesh bowling for a good amount of time in nets on Tuesday, he will most likely feature in the XI. Part-time off-spinners Baba Aparajith and Kaushik Gandhi also bowled, indicating that Tamil Nadu could field a spin-heavy side.

“It looks like a typical Chennai pitch. Cracks have opened up. But you don’t know if it will bind or break. We will know only when we play,” said Indrajith “This is the first time we are playing without Malolan (Rangarajan) and (R) Ashwin. With Rahil, R Sai Kishore and Varun (Chakaravarthy), it’s a new combination. They need time to settle in. And, Aparajith and Kaushik will come into the picture as Bengal have three left handers in top-six.”

Indrajith doesn’t want to get complacent, even in familiar conditions. “These two games are important. Just because it’s a home game, we cannot think that we’ll get six points. I have asked the boys to treat it like an away game.”The fact that TN have not depended on one batsman is a positive sign. “Abhinav (Mukund) and (N) Jagadeesan scored a ton each. (Baba) Aparajith hit a fifty in the last match. Even Kaushik has got steady starts. Everyone is in good touch. It’s important that we carry on the momentum.”

Bengal look to bounce back

They are fifth, but Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary believes his team can produce a positive outcome. “We lost to Vidarbha (last year), yet we bounced back. We won the next match and reached the semifinals.”

srinidhi@newindianexpress.com

Matches today

In Chennai: TN vs Bengal

In Cuttack: Odisha vs Tripura

In Mysore: Karnataka vs Maharashtra

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad vs Himachal

In T’puram: Kerala vs MP

In Puducherry: Puducherry vs Mizoram