Back in own spot, Aparajith keeps Tamil Nadu ticking

The 24-year-old’s performance in Ranji Trophy this year has reflected his increased game awareness and maturity.

Published: 29th November 2018 07:13 AM

Baba Aparajith

Tamil Nadu’s Baba Aparajith on way to his unbeaten knock of 81 against Bengal on Wednesday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is difficult to understand Baba Aparajith. Just like how his batting position has never been stable, his career has also been unsteady. From being rated one of the promising U-19 all-rounders to becoming the vice-captain of Tamil Nadu a few years back and playing for India A, he slipped after raising expectations. But of late, he looks like a man on a mission to rewrite his own story.

The 24-year-old’s performance in Ranji Trophy this year has reflected his increased game awareness and maturity. Something that has been evident in two of his first four innings. One was when he hit 57 off 184 balls against Andhra and helped the team take the first innings lead and thereby, three points. The second came against Bengal on Wednesday when he scored a patient 231-ball 81 not out to take Tamil Nadu to 218/7.

On both occasions, batting was not easy. Introduction of spin in the second over on Day 1 at MA Chidambaram Stadium suggested the pitch had something for tweakers. The odd ball kept low. With young pacer Ishan Porel looking dangerous — he took three wickets and bowled a spell of six maiden overs and a wicket — Aparajith did nothing extraordinary but played the situation.

“I didn’t have a game plan. I wanted to go there, see how the pitch behaves and react accordingly. It was chall­enging. The wicket was differe­nt from what we had in Ongole (against Andhra). The scoring pattern was also different. We faced a lot of pacers there. But here Bengal started off with spin very early,” said Aparajith.

Unlike the last season where he was juggled between No 5 and 7, the right-hander has got back his favourite spot at one down this time. That the team is shifting to a role-specific approach — even N Jagadeesan and Washington Sundar batted at the top and in the middle last season with no clarity over roles — is welcoming. 

Even though Tamil Nadu did miserably in 2017, Aparajith was Tamil Nadu’s leading run scorer with 417 runs including two centuries and three fifties despite playing just four matches. That he was dropped for the other two games to accommodate India players is a different story.

“Batting at a particular slot obviously helps. But we cannot go with the mindset that we can play only in one slot. It is good to be flexible. I did score runs in the middle-order last year. The situation may vary but I am not going to alter my batting style. I wanted to bat according to the situation and demands,” he added.

On that note, is Aparajith a top-order batsman, batting all-rounder, or middle-order batsman?

“I would like to look at myself as genuine all-rounder,” was how he responded. Gi­ven that the odd ball spun appreciably on Day 1 itself, it will be no surprise to see Aparajith in the other role at some point after he finishes his primary job of scoring runs.

(srinidhi@newindianexpress.com)

Baba Aparajith Tamil Nadu cricket Ranji Trophy

