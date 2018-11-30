Home Sport Cricket

Shadman Islam, Shakib Al Hasan stabilize Bangladesh innings West Indies strike early in 2nd Test

Despite losing the top order before tea, the skipper remained unbeaten on 55 along with the debutant scoring 76 to end day 1 at 259-5.

Published: 30th November 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

bangladesh cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad and Shakib Al Hasan walk off the field after ending the first day of the 2nd Test.

By AFP

DHAKA: Debutant opener Shadman Islam and skipper Shakib Al Hasan hit a fifty each to put Bangladesh into a comfortable position in the second Test against the West Indies in Dhaka on Friday.

Shadman hit 76 runs while Shakib remained unbeaten on 55 as Bangladesh reached 259-5 at stumps on the opening day after electing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo picked up two wickets for 69 runs for the West Indies, but the visitors lacked a cutting edge on the first-day track. Shadman anchored the innings with his 199-run ball knock before Shakib and Mahmudullah Riyad put Bangladesh in control with an unbroken 69-run sixth-wicket partnership.

Shadman, who played more balls than any other debutant Bangladeshi opener, shared three useful partnerships of 42, 45 and 64 with Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque and Mohammad Mithun. Roston Chase got the West Indies' first breakthrough when he removed opener Soumya, who made 19 before edging to Shai Hope at first slip.

Kemar Roach dismissed Mominul Haque (29) on the stroke of lunch break before Mithun was bowled by Bishoo for the same score. Shadman brought up his 50 off 147 balls by sweeping left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican through square leg for a boundary and was in line to become only the fourth Bangladeshi to score a century on debut. But Bishoo dashed his hopes by trapping him leg-before-wicket in the post-lunch session.

Right-arm pacer Sherman Lewis bowled Mushfiqur Rahim for 14 to give the West Indies further success but Shakib and Mahmudullah, 31 overnight, held firm until the close. Shakib was uncharacteristically restrained in bringing up his 24th Test 50 off 98 balls, with just one boundary.

Bangladesh went into the game without any recognised fast bowler as they dropped Mustafizur Rahman and replaced him with additional batsman Liton Das.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur overcame concerns about his fitness to be included in the side. West Indies replaced the suspended Shannon Gabriel with Lewis. The home side leads the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the opening Test in Chittagong.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh vs West Indies West Indies vs Bangladesh West Indies vs Bangladesh Day 1 Shadman Islam Shakib Al Hasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp