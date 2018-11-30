Home Sport Cricket

Lahiru Thirimanne and Nuwan Pradeep recalled by Sri Lanka for Test series against New Zealand

While left-handed batsman Thirimanne played his last Test in November 2017 against India, while pacer Pradeep played his last Test in October 2017 against Pakistan.

Published: 30th November 2018 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Thirimanne (File| AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Pacer Nuwan Pradeep and left-hand batsman Lahiru Thirimanne on Friday were recalled to the Sri Lanka squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting in Wellington on December 15.

Both Thirimanne and Pradeep are making a comeback to the Sri Lankan Test side after a year.

The 29-year-old Thirimanne played his last Test against India in Nagpur while Pradeep played against Pakistan in Dubai. Spinner Akila Dananjaya, who is awaiting the results of a reported suspect action, has been omitted from the squad.

ALSO READ: England wins 3rd Test, completes whitewash in Sri Lanka

The first Test will be played in Wellington from December 15 while the second Test will begin from December 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Sri Lanka vs New zealand test series Nuwan Pradeep Lahiru Thirimanne

