Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: M Mohammed punch puts Tamil Nadu in box seat against Bengal

Intent, planning, execution. Tamil Nadu rode on these on Thursday as they bowled out Bengal for 189 in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match.

Published: 30th November 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

M Mohammed accounted for four wickets on Thursday I D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Intent, planning, execution. Tamil Nadu rode on these on Thursday as they bowled out Bengal for 189 in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match. From Baba Aparajith hitting his first century of the season to Rahil Shah picking up a five-wicket haul and M Mohammed taking his third four-for in four games, the day belonged to the home team.

After posting 263 in the first innings, Tamil Nadu wasted no time in putting Bengal under pressu­re. Mohammed ri­pped through the top-order to scalp three in his first three ov­ers. His victims incl­uded in-form skipper Manoj Tiwary, who was caught at short mid-wicket. The 26-year-old was at his best in the first spell which read 4-2-2-3. Thanks to this burst which was complem­ented by Shah later on, Tamil Nadu took a lead of 74 before reaching 12 for one at stumps on Day Two.

The dry MA Chidambaram pitch was expected to assist spi­n­ners. For the second day running, it had so­mething for the pa­cers too. With reve­rse swing coming in to play earlier than expected, Mohammed capitalised on what the pitch offered.“Removing three batsmen early put us in a comfortable po­sition,” said Mohammed. “We didn’t have a clear picture of how the pitch would behave. We thought it will assist spinn­ers. The cracks have started to op­en up. When I and Natar­a­jan began, the wicket was ho­l­ding a bit. The ball was still ha­rd. There was reverse swing too.”

Although the ball didn’t behave awkwardly, the pitch was not an easy one to bat on. The ball was not really coming onto the bat and playing strokes was never easy. Having gained an advantage early on, Tamil Nadu did well to tighten the screws in the second and third sessions. Whenever Bengal looked like getting a partnership going, the home team struck. Other than opener Abhishek Raman (98), no Bengal batsman crossed 20.

If Mohammed was the one who initiated Bengal’s downfall, Shah took over in the second session. Repl­a­cing fellow left-arm spinner R Sai Ki­s­h­ore, he kept one end tight and took the two wickets to fall in the post-lunch period. Considering both victims — Anustup Majumdar and Writtick Chatterjee — had settled down, these were crucial blows. On most days this season, Tamil Nadu have had a good third session and that was the case again. Mohammed struck in his second over of the final session by pulling off a stunner to remove Shreevats Goswami. 

Then on, it was Raman versus Tamil Nadu with Shah completing a fifth five-wicket haul in the end.“In two days, 21 wickets have fallen. This pitch will produce a result. If we can bat through the day tomorrow and give them a target around 280-290, we can win this match,” said Mohammed.

Elite Group A
In Mysuru: Maharashtra 113 & 48/3 vs Karnataka 186 (Bachhav 3/43).
Elite Group B
In Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh 351 (Dagar 61; Ravi Kiran 3/86, Thyagarajan 4/86) vs Hyderabad 146/1 (Akshath 86 n.o).
In T’puram: Kerala 63 & 38/4 vs Madhya Pradesh 328 (Patidar 73, Ojha 79, Yash 79; Jalaj 4/120).
In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 263 (Aparajith 103) & 12/1 vs Bengal 189 (Raman 98; Mohammed 4/39, Rahil 5/46).
Elite Group C
In Cuttack: Tripura 122 & 130/5 (Rajesh 3/42) vs Odisha 211 (Samantray 88; Murasingh 3/37, Sarkar 3/33).
Plate Group
In Puducherry: Mizoram 92 vs Puducherry 163/3 (Day 2 washed out).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranji Trophy Tamil Nadu cricket M Mohammed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp