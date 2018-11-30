Home Sport Cricket

Prithvi Shaw out of first Test against Australia with ankle injury

Shaw's injury is a massive setback for the visitors as the 19-year-old was expected to open in the first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

Published: 30th November 2018 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

India's Prithvi Shaw, center, is carried by support staff after rolling his ankle while attempting a catch during their tour cricket match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. | AP

By PTI

SYDNEY: Indian opener Prithvi Shaw was Friday ruled out of the first Test against Australia after suffering an ankle injury during the ongoing tour game against Cricket Australia XI here.

His injury is a massive setback for the visitors as the 19-year-old was expected to open in the first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

With Shaw unavailable, K L Rahul and Murali Vijay will be India's openers in the first Test.

The BCCI did not name any replacement for the Mumbai teenager.

"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes in the tour game against CA XI at The Sydney Cricket Ground," said the BCCI in a statement.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the first Test against Australia. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," it added.

Shaw picked up the injury in the 15th over of Cricket Australia XI's innings when Max Bryant latched on to Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery and hit him for a six at midwicket.

Shaw managed to get under the ball and catch it, but spilled the chance while tumbling over the ropes.

In the process, he injured his ankle.

Shaw was visibly in pain and didn't get up immediately.

He was carried off the field by two members of the Indian support staff without putting any further pressure on his ankle.

Shaw had scored a hundred on Test debut in the home series against the West Indies last month, raising expectations from the batting sensation ahead of the Australia tour.

The series against Australia will feature four Test matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp