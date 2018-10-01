Bilateral fall-out: Hearing on BCCI-PCB compensation row to commence today in Dubai

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beginning Monday, Board of Control and Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will face each other in front of an arbitrator appointed by International Cricket Council (ICC) to settle a long-standing impasse. The main point of contention is an agreement to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023, which the two boards signed in 2014.

When the Big Three, including BCCI, were trying wrest control of ICC back in 2014, the Indian board reached out to PCB to garner support for their move, with an offer of playing bilateral series.

An agreement was signed. However, because of political tensions between the two nations, BCCI has not played one against Pakistan at home or away, and has repeatedly ignored calls from across the border.

PCB, which as per the deal should have hosted four of those series, have argued that on the basis of this agreement, they have sold their media rights. And with BCCI not acquiescing to play these bilateral series, PCB claimed around Rs 447 crore as compensation after talks between the two boards broke down.

Though ICC intervened and tried to settle the matter in an amicable fashion, the two boards refused to settle on an agreement, following which the world body appointed an arbitrator to hear the case, whose verdict cannot be appealed.

So, does PCB have a strong case on its side? BCCI claims that the agreement signed by its then secretary Sanjay Patel isn’t binding.

The Indian board has repeatedly pointed out that it cannot take a decision to play Pakistan as it needs approval from the Indian government. BCCI has hired a Dubai law firm to fight its case.

PCB, however, reckons that BCCI has been using the intervention of the government as a reason. Though the government hasn’t openly issued any blanket ban on India playing Pakistan in a bilateral series, it has allowed its team to play each other in multi-national events.

PCB, though, finds this argument hard to believe as at the time of signing the agreement, BCCI didn’t mention about the need to have the government’s approval.

It is in this background that Michael Beloff — who banned the Pakistan trio of Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif for spot-fixing charges — will begin the hearing.

Though this sort of hearing is unprecedented in cricketing circles, its outcome could prove to be detrimental for the relationship between these two member boards. ICC will not have any role to play in the hearing.

venkatakrishna@newindianexpress.com