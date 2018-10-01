Home Sport Cricket

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbabwe

It looked like being an easy day for the hosts when Zimbabwe crashed to 117 all out, their lowest total in 39 one-day internationals between the two countries.

Published: 01st October 2018 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa

South Africa cricket team (File | AP)

By AFP

KIMBERLY: South Africa had some anxious moments before beating Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first one-day international at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.

It looked like being an easy day for the hosts when Zimbabwe crashed to 117 all out, their lowest total in 39 one-day internationals between the two countries.

But South Africa also struggled on a pitch of variable and occasionally steep bounce, losing their first four wickets for 58 runs before a hard-hit 44 by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen took them most of the way to the win.

"It was a very indifferent wicket," said stand-in South African captain JP Duminy. "There was always something in it for the bowlers. Even though we bowled well it was quite a tough total to chase down."

Opening bowler Lungi Ngidi took three for 19 to lead a potent South African bowling performance after Duminy sent Zimbabwe in to bat. 

"It was about keeping it simple, hitting your lengths and the wicket will do the rest," said Ngidi, who was named man of the match.

Duminy's decision to bowl paid off almost immediately when Solomon Mire was caught at second slip off Ngidi without scoring.

Although captain Hamilton Masakadza made 25 and Elton Chigumbura hit 27, Zimbabwe were unable to put together any substantial partnerships as the South African bowlers maintained control.

"We were surprised how it played," said Masakadza. "If we had scored another 50 or 60 runs we would have been more competitive."

Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and leg-spinner took two wickets apiece to back up Ngidi.

Zimbabwe may have been unfortunate when Craig Ervine was the second batsman to fall, given out caught behind off Wiaan  Mulder when replays suggested the ball may have missed his bat. No decision review system is in place in this low-profile series.

Tendai Chatara bowled an impressive opening spell, taking two for 12 in six overs to raise Zimbabwe's hopes before Klaasen took charge. Klaasen hit 44 off 44 balls before he was fifth man out with 22 runs still needed.

Klaasen hit two successive sixes off left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza before he was caught in the deep trying to hit a third.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Zimbabwe vs South Africa Heinrich Klaasen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament