Cricket West Indies hands Jason Holder all-format contract

By ANI

ANTIGUA: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has handed over the all-format contract to team skipper Jason Holder.

The captain was chosen for the contract along with batsman Shai Hope, bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph.

With previous contracts expired on September 20, the renewed ones will be backdated to July 1, 2018, and will be applicable till June 30, 2019.

CWI Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave said that the contract was renewed on the basis of their performance between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018. He further stated that this would allow for a more efficient process of reviewing, renewing and awarding contracts.

"All Windies and Franchise players are now contracted from the 1st of July to the 30th of June, with their performances assessed from the 1st of April to the 31st of March," CWI official website quoted Grace, as saying.

"This will allow for a more efficient process of reviewing, renewing and awarded contracts within West Indies professional cricket and give everyone at least three months to plan for the season ahead. Our season will start each year with the Caribbean Premier League, followed by the Super50 Cup and finish on the 4-Day competition," he added.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne also welcomed the development stating that it allows for a better management of players as it relates to their development.

"It allows for the better management of players as it relates to their development. At the time of recommending contracts in June, some players would have developed in different formats after the process had finished, so their recent performances can't be considered until the next contract cycle," Browne stated.

Following is the full list of renewed contract players:

All format retainers: Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

Red ball retainers: Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieran Powell

Development Retainers: Sunil Ambris, Keemo Paul and Raymon Reifer

White Ball Retainers: Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell

Women's contract: Merissa Aguilleira, Raniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman and Stafanie Taylor. (ANI)