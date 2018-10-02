Home Sport Cricket

India will play day-night Test in future: CoA member Diana Edulji

India had refused to play a day-night Test after Australia had expressed their desire to host the team for pink-ball cricket at Adelaide during its tour Down Under in December.

Team India. | (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji Monday said BCCI is trying to work out a way for India to feature in a day-night Test.

"We are working on it (Day-Night Tests).

It will happen, whenever it comes up," Edulji said when scribes asked her about the Day-Night Tests.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the ninth Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture at the Cricket Club of India here.

Asked where it will happen -- abroad or India, Edulji said, "wherever."

Reminded that the BCCI missed out on the opportunity to play day-night Tests in India and Australia, Edulji said, "That happened, but it will change".

