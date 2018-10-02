Home Sport Cricket

Lead West Indies pacer Kemar Roach to miss series opener against India

Lead West Indies pacer Kemar Roach will miss the opening Test against India as he has been forced to fly back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' Kemar Roach. (File Photo | AFP)

West Indies' Kemar Roach. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Lead West Indies pacer Kemar Roach will miss the opening Test against India as he has been forced to fly back to Barbados following the death of his grandmother.

He will rejoin the squad midway through the first Test beginning here on Thursday.

"Kemar is not back yet. He had a bereavement in the family and will be joining the team midway through the first Test," said West Indies coach Stuart Law here on Tuesday.

"Kemar Roach is a very experienced fast bowler with great skill. He is one of our leaders. It is a big loss. Having said that, Shannon Gabriel has been outstanding in the last couple of Tests, that too in similar conditions to India."

Roach has played 48 Tests, taking 163 wickets at 28.31.

The Australian cricketer-turned-coach however expressed confidence in the abilities of the pace attack comprising Gabriel (37 Tests), captain Jason Holder (34), Keemo Paul (1) and the uncapped Sherman Lewis, who replaced the injured Alzzarri Joseph.

"Missing Kemar is a big hole but we have got some bright talents coming through in Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Sometimes it is better going with the known to surprise the opposition. Pace has been our strength," added Law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kemar Roach West Indies pacer India vs West Indies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru