Home Sport Cricket

BCCI pulls up logistics manager Mayank Parikh for conflict of interest

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a show-cause notice to its logistics manager Mayank Parikh with regards to conflict of interest.

Published: 03rd October 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a show-cause notice to its logistics manager Mayank Parikh with regards to conflict of interest. This comes fresh on the heels of an Express report that showed how Parikh, who owns six clubs in Mumbai Cricket Association, hasn’t disclosed it to BCCI, as it results in direct conflict of interest.

In a letter to Parikh written on Monday evening, BCCI stated: “You are owner of so many MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) clubs along with your wife and son. It has been brought to our notice that you (Parikh) have been attending meetings of the MCA and also openly campaigning for the clubs, which is against the spirit of Supreme Court orders on conflict of interest. (sic)”

Parikh has been told to reply in five days time. This mail comes three days after BCCI wrote to all its staff members, asking them to disclose if there was any potential conflict of interest, after Express had mentioned the names of the clubs Parikh runs in MCA.

As per the documents accessed by this newspaper and also mentioned on MCA website, Parikh who is on the payrolls of BCCI, directly or indirectly owns Bombay Union Sports Club, Errant Cricketers, Superstar Sports Club, Victory Cricket Club, Young Boys Cricket Club and Youth Cricket Club.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur