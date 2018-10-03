BCCI pulls up logistics manager Mayank Parikh for conflict of interest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a show-cause notice to its logistics manager Mayank Parikh with regards to conflict of interest. This comes fresh on the heels of an Express report that showed how Parikh, who owns six clubs in Mumbai Cricket Association, hasn’t disclosed it to BCCI, as it results in direct conflict of interest.

In a letter to Parikh written on Monday evening, BCCI stated: “You are owner of so many MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) clubs along with your wife and son. It has been brought to our notice that you (Parikh) have been attending meetings of the MCA and also openly campaigning for the clubs, which is against the spirit of Supreme Court orders on conflict of interest. (sic)”

Parikh has been told to reply in five days time. This mail comes three days after BCCI wrote to all its staff members, asking them to disclose if there was any potential conflict of interest, after Express had mentioned the names of the clubs Parikh runs in MCA.

As per the documents accessed by this newspaper and also mentioned on MCA website, Parikh who is on the payrolls of BCCI, directly or indirectly owns Bombay Union Sports Club, Errant Cricketers, Superstar Sports Club, Victory Cricket Club, Young Boys Cricket Club and Youth Cricket Club.