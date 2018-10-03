Home Sport Cricket

Free Passes conundrum: Second India-West Indies ODI moved to Visakhapatnam from Indore

The clamour for free passes during international games has always been an issue with BCCI affiliated units.

 

Image of Team India players for Representational Purposes. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Visakhapatnam will host the second one-day international between India and the West Indies, the BCCI said Wednesday, after a dispute over distribution of complimentary passes moved the October 24 game out of Indore.

The Holkar Stadium at Indore, which was scheduled to host the match, lost out due to a dispute between the Indian board and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association over the distribution of complimentary passes.

"The second Paytm ODI to be played between India and Windies will now be held at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACAVDCA Cricket Stadium," the BCCI said in a press release.

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium must be put on public sale, which effectively leaves 10 per cent of complimentary tickets left with state units.

In this case, the Holkar stadium has capacity to accommodate 27,000 fans and MPCA was left with 2700 complimentary tickets.

The BCCI also demands its share of free passes for its sponsors and thus the bone of contention.

The match will now be held at the picturesque ACA-VDCA (Andhra Cricket Association/Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association) ground, set on the outskirts of the port city amidst scenic hills.

The West Indies and India will play five one-day internationals in the series.

