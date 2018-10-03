Home Sport Cricket

India-West Indies ODI free passes tussle: MCA adopting 'wait and watch' policy

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale and only 10 per cent be kept as complimentary tickets with state units.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Cricket Association Wednesday said it has adopted a wait and watch policy on the issue of complimentary passes for the October 29 India-West Indies ODI here but made it clear that the number allotted at this point is too low.

The BCCI today shifted the second ODI from Indore to Visakhapatnam after the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association expressed its inability to host the match on the issue of lower number of complimentary passes.

Mumbai is scheduled to host the fourth ODI on October 29.

As per the new BCCI constitution, 90 per cent tickets of the total capacity of the stadium should be put on sale and only 10 per cent be kept as complimentary tickets with state units.

In case of Wankhede Stadium, its total capacity is 33,000.

As per the new rule, the MCA will get 3,300 complimentary passes, of which 5 per cent are to be given to the BCCI, a senior MCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity on Wednesday.

"We are adopting a wait and watch stand on the subject of complimentary passes.

We haven't yet written to the BCCI.

We will go as per the stand taken by the other associations, which are hosting matches of India-West Indies series," the official explained.

According to other officials in the cricket body, MCA has been getting 20 per cent of the total tickets as complimentary passes, which are given to its members, government organisations like police, and the municipal corporation.

Officials said it will be "impossible" for the cricket body to distribute passes to such agencies if the number is as low of 1,750.

"Sometimes officials of government agencies expect complimentary passes for extending co-operation and the association has to oblige them," a source added.

In case of Mumbai, each member affiliated with MCA is given four passes, and there are over 300 members, adding up to 1,200 passe.

Apart from MCA, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also opposed the curtailing of the complimentary passes.

CAB President Sourav Ganguly has stated that it won't be possible to host the first India-West Indies T20 International on November 4 if the matter is not resolved.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
complimentary passes BCCI India-West Indies ODI free passes Mumbai Cricket Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices