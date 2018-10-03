Home Sport Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad to coach Nangarhar in Afghanistan Premier League

By PTI

SHARJAH: Former India seamer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad will be the chief coach of Nangarhar franchise in the Afghanistan Premier League starting October 5.

The inaugural edition will comprise five franchise -- Nangarhar Leopards, Kabul Zwanan, Paktia Panthers, Balkh Legends, Kandahar Knights.

The tournament will be aired on ''DSPORT'', sports channel for Discovery Communications India.

The Nangarhar team will be lead by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell while Afghanistan''s biggest star Rashid Khan will be captaining Kabul Zwanan.

Veteran Shahid Afridi will lead Paktia Panthers while star Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi will be in charge of Balkh Legends.

Brendon McCullum will be leading Kandahar Knights but the biggest attraction will certainly be Chris Gayle turning up for the Balkh Legends.

The likes of Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammed Nawaz (Nangarhar), Mohammed Nawaz (Balkh) are other notable names.

