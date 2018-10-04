BCCI audio broadcast rights bagged by Sports Flashes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced a partnership with the multi-sports application - Sports Flashes, to broadcast live audio feeds of cricket matches. Live audio feed will start with the India - West Indies series on October 4.

This is the first instance in Indian cricket history when matches will be broadcast live around the world for the global cricket audience on radio. The rights are allotted for a span of five years.

Sports Flashes will be using the services of commentators like Carl Hooper, Ricardo Powell, Syed Kirmani, Mohammad Kaif, Atul Wassan, Rohan Gavaskar, Lisa Sthalekar, Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Ashok Malhotra.

In addition to the Indian audience, the radio content will also be available to the audience of the country against which the Indian team will be playing.

Carl Hooper, a West Indies cricketing legend, said, "I am happy to be associated with Sports Flashes and create a world-class experience for cricket loving fans in my home country. I congratulate team Sports Flashes for the initiative."

Former Indian all-rounder - Kaif said, "With growing cricket lovers worldwide cricket needs to maximise its global outreach through avenues never heard before."

The founder of Sports Flashes, Raman Raheja said, "We are happy to expand our footprint in 35 new countries through cricket and being the official audio feed partner of Indian cricket for the global audience. We intend to reach an audience of 350 million International cricket fans around the world over the next five years through our International English feed. Besides this, we shall provide a special 'Hinglish' feed for the South Asian fans of Indian cricket. We shall be tying up with various radio stations globally for the live feed of the audio content. We are ready with the tie-up for the West Indies series."