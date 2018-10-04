India Vs West Indies first Test: 18-year-old debutant Prthivi Shaw in playing XI as skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat first
Fast bowler Sherman Lewis will make his debut for the visiting West Indies side in Rajkot.
RAJKOT: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening cricket Test against West Indies here Thursday.
For India, 18-year-old Prthivi Shaw will make his debut while fast bowler Sherman Lewis will make his debut for the visitors.
Teams: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(Captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.