India Vs West Indies first Test: 18-year-old debutant Prthivi Shaw in playing XI as skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat first

By PTI

RAJKOT: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening cricket Test against West Indies here Thursday.

For India, 18-year-old Prthivi Shaw will make his debut while fast bowler Sherman Lewis will make his debut for the visitors.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(Captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(WK), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel.