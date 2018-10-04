Prithvi Shaw reminds me of Sehwag: Suresh Raina

By IANS

KOLKATA: Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina feels Prithvi Shaw's style of batting is reminiscent of Virender Sehwag and the teenage prodigy, who on Thursday, became the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, is "pure class".

"He played really well. Nice, hardworking guy. He reminds me of Viru. The brisk rate at which he scores runs and his fearlessness," Raina told IANS.

"The way he played his shots is pure class. He is one for the future," he said.

Raina, for the record is on the list of Indians who have hit a ton on debut. The dashing left-hander, who is now part of India's limited overs side, scored 120 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010.

Making his Test debut at the age of 18, Shaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands by cracking a flawless 134 off just 154 balls and reaching the century mark in 99 balls.

The U-19 World Cup winning captain's innings was laced with 19 fours.

With this ton, Shaw has etched his name alongside legendary Indian crickters like Mohammad Azharuddin, Lala Amarnath, Sourav Ganguly, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag who slammed a century in their Test debut.

Asked if Shaw's form helps solve India's opening slot conundrum in the longest format of the game, Raina said, "It's too early to say that. Let's hope for the best."

Raina, meanwhile, refused to comment on Karun Nair and Murali Vijay being dropped for the West Indies series and both of them talking about a lack of communication between the selectors and players dropped from the squad.

"The selectors should address the issue. I don't want to comment on that."

Vijay had made 20, 6, 0 and 0 in the first two Tests of India's five-match series in England. He was not picked in the XI for the third Test and was dropped from the squad for the last two matches.

Karun Nair was also axed from the squad without letting him play a Test in England.