Hari’s unbeaten 93 takes Sachin Foundation to victory in inter-academy meet

Published: 05th October 2018 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:46 AM

Varsha Gautham & Sunayna Kuruvilla at MOP Vaishnav College | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hari Ragavendra’s unbeaten 93 guided Sachin Cricket Foundation to win against Stumped Cricket Foundation in the Velammal Cricket School ‘Believe Yourself’ under-14 inter-academy tournament played under league cum knockout basis.
Brief scores: Stumped Cricket Foundation 217/8 in 30 ovs (Maria Ajay 54, Mohanraj 58; Darshan 3/28) lost to Sachin Cricket Foundation 218/2 in 27.5 ovs (Hari Ragavendra 93 n.o, Saravanan 36, Sibi Varshan 39). MoM: Hari Ragavendra.

Praveen stars

Riding on Praveen Kumar’s 3/3, Jerusalem College of Engineering beat Adhiparasakthi Group of Educational Institutions by eight wickets in the Tagore and Jerusalem inter-college staff T20 tournament. Cricketer Murugan Ashwin gave away the prizes.
Brief scores: Adhiparasakthi Group of Educational institution 54 in 16 ovs (Praveen 3/3) lost to Jerusalem College of Engineering 55/2 in 10.1 ovs (Praveen 29 n.o). MoM: Praveen Kumar. Best batsman: Santhosh Gopi (Hindustan Institute). Best bowler: S Vigneshwaran (Jerusalem College). Player of the tournament: Arun Kumar (Adhiparasakthi Group).
Sunayna, Varsha felicitated
MOP Vaishnav College for Women felicitated former students Sunayna Kuruvilla and Varsha Gautham, who won silver medals at the Asian Games. Former cricketer L Balaji was the chief guest at the function.
JBSE victorious
Vanitha’s 3/7 helped JBSE college beat Queen Mary’s by 10 wickets in the MCL-Madras College League for women.

Brief scores: MGR Janaki Ramachandran College 100/2 in 16 ovs (V Priyanka 32 n.o, R Deepika 30 n.o) bt SDNB Vaishnav College 60/6 in 16 ovs (J Sangeetha 28; V Priyanka 3/24, Sandiya 3/6). Queen Mary’s College 64 in 15.1 ovs (Divya Bharathi 33; Vanitha 3/7) lost to JBSE College 65/0 in 8.5 ovs.
TN Police win
Tamil Nadu Police defeated Food Corporation of India 5-1 in the Chennai Hockey Association Senior Division league.
Results: TN Police 5 (Thivakar 4’, 47’, Kannan 34’, Manikandan 44’, Sivasandar 60’) Food Corporation of India 1 (Navinkumar 37’). ABM Infotech 4 (Sanjay 17’, 19’, Vijayasarathi 40’, Vignesh 70’) Indira Gandhi Memorial 0.

Beach games postponed

The Chennai district level beach games will be held on October 23 at Marina beach instead of October 6 due to rains. It includes football, kabaddi and volleyball.

