Home Sport Cricket

It was special: Ravindra Jadeja after scoring maiden international ton

Jadeja had scored an 86 and 90 in Tests against England but could never cross the hurdle in the previous 37 Tests in addition to the 140 ODIs he has featured in.

Published: 05th October 2018 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the first test cricket match played between India and West Indies in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

Indian batsman Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the first test cricket match played between India and West Indies in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Ravindra Jadeja finally scored his maiden century after almost a decade in international cricket and the Indian all-rounder says being calm in the nervous 90s helped him reach the 'special' milestone.

Jadeja had scored an 86 and 90 in Tests against England but could never cross the hurdle in the previous 37 Tests in addition to the 140 ODIs he has featured in.

READ | Test tons for Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli as India poised for big win against West Indies

Fittingly, he achieved the feat at his home ground and dedicated the innings to his late mother.

He was in the 90s with number eleven Mohammad Shami but that did not put extra pressure on him.

"It is very special because in the past I had gotten to 80s and 90s but was not able to convert. Today, I was not worried, just did not want to play any loose shot. I kept talking to Umesh and Shami and told myself that I needed to play till I score 100," said Jadeja after reaching three figures in the final over before tea when India declared at 649 for nine.

WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘crazy’ run out against West Indies leaves Virat Kohli, R Ashwin stunned

His famous sword celebration followed the hundred with his teammates applauding in the dressing room.

Jadeja was also in the thick of things during the West Indies innings. It turned out to be a comical incident but it could have easily embarrassed the home hero.

A terrible mix-up between Shimron Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris left both of them stranded at one end and Jadeja decided to walk than run to take the bails off. Seeing Jadeja's cheeky walk, Hetmyer ran to make his ground in desperation, confusing the Indian who suddenly stopped and threw at the stumps. Luckily for Jadeja, the ball hit the stumps and Hetmyer was run out.

"You saw what happened," said Jadeja explaining his thinking.

"I saw both batsmen were at the same end and I did not think that Hetmyer would start running in towards the other end in such hot conditions. I was relaxed and so thought I will walk to take the bails off. His effort (run) was good," added Jadeja, who laughed off the incident.

Talking about the last one month when he did well in the only Test he played in England before making an ODI comeback, Jadeja sounded satisfied.

"When you are not playing consistently, there is pressure. You want to make every opportunity count. That is what I thought in England also. Batting and bowling in Asia Cup was also good," he said.

"I just try to develop my game with every match. I have not played a lot in 2018. So, you just have to perform whenever you get the opportunity."

Asked why he needs to prove himself even after almost 10 years of international cricket, Jadeja came up with a witty response.

"Good you know that I have been playing for 10 years. I must have done something right if I have managed to play for that long. I don't know if you noticed that I did well in the 13 Tests we played at home the previous season," he said.

"My job is just to prove myself. Sometimes I miss out because of the team requirements. If there are more left handers in the opposition eleven, then an off-spinner is preferred, if more right-handers are there than I am preferred," said the left-arm spinner.

He also had words of encouragement for the struggling the West Indies, saying "the young team will improve with every game".

Spectator turnout for the first Test has been modest and when asked about it, Jadeja felt it could be due to the unrelenting heat in Rajkot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja maiden international ton maiden century

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices