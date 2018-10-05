Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘crazy’ run out against West Indies leaves Virat Kohli, R Ashwin stunned

By Online Desk

During the ongoing India vs West Indies Test match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Ravindra Jadeja was involved in a comical moment on the field.

The incident happened during the first Test match on the second day's play when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled to Shimron Hetmyer in the 12th over of the West Indies innings.

READ | Test tons for Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli as India poised for big win against West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding at mid-wicket, jogged all the way towards the bowler's end and waited for the last moment to break the stumps to run Shimron Hetmyer out.

Instead of throwing the ball, Jadeja started running towards the bowling end. He took his eyes off the batsman and Hetmyer started charging to save his wicket. Jadeja took down the bails but not before he shocked everyone by delaying the throw. That baffled India captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and the bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja, who had impressed everyone with his all-round performance during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, did not disappoint on his home ground as he smashed a 132-ball century to help India cross the 600-run mark.

Virat Kohli (C) along with teammates celebrate after the run-out of West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer during the second day's play of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot . (Photo | AFP)

Jadeja had to wait till his 38th Test to reach three figures, having made his debut back in December 2012.

Playing with number eleven batsman Shami, he experienced the nervous 90s before finally getting to the milestone in the final over before tea. It has been a good last 30 days for the southpaw, who scored a gritty 86 in the final Test in England before making an ODI comeback with the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Jadeja enthralled the sparse crowd at the SCA stadium with aerial hits which came mainly off the spinners. He ended up with five boundaries and as many sixes.