Instead of throwing the ball, Jadeja started running towards the bowling end. He took his eyes off the batsman and Hetmyer started charging to save his wicket. Jadeja took down the bails but not before he shocked everyone by delaying the throw. That baffled India captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and the bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.
Earlier in the day, Jadeja, who had impressed everyone with his all-round performance during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, did not disappoint on his home ground as he smashed a 132-ball century to help India cross the 600-run mark.
Jadeja had to wait till his 38th Test to reach three figures, having made his debut back in December 2012.
Playing with number eleven batsman Shami, he experienced the nervous 90s before finally getting to the milestone in the final over before tea. It has been a good last 30 days for the southpaw, who scored a gritty 86 in the final Test in England before making an ODI comeback with the Asia Cup in Dubai.
Jadeja enthralled the sparse crowd at the SCA stadium with aerial hits which came mainly off the spinners. He ended up with five boundaries and as many sixes.