WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘crazy’ run out against West Indies leaves Virat Kohli, R Ashwin stunned

Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding on mid-wicket, jogged all the way towards the bowlers end and waited for the last moment to break the stumps to run Shimron Hetmyer out.

Published: 05th October 2018 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja C celebrates the wicket of West Indies batsman Sunil Ambris as team captain Virat Kohli L looks on during their first test cricket match in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The incident happened during the first Test match on the second day's play when Ravichandran Ashwin bowled to Shimron Hetmyer  in the 12th over of the West Indies innings.

Instead of throwing the ball, Jadeja started running towards the bowling end. He took his eyes off the batsman and Hetmyer started charging to save his wicket. Jadeja took down the bails but not before he shocked everyone by delaying the throw. That baffled India captain Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and the bowler Ravichandran Ashwin.

Earlier in the day, Jadeja, who had impressed everyone with his all-round performance during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, did not disappoint on his home ground as he smashed a 132-ball century to help India cross the 600-run mark.

Virat Kohli (C) along with teammates celebrate after the run-out of West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer during the second day's play of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot​. (Photo | AFP)

Jadeja had to wait till his 38th Test to reach three figures, having made his debut back in December 2012.

Playing with number eleven batsman Shami, he experienced the nervous 90s before finally getting to the milestone in the final over before tea. It has been a good last 30 days for the southpaw, who scored a gritty 86 in the final Test in England before making an ODI comeback with the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Jadeja enthralled the sparse crowd at the SCA stadium with aerial hits which came mainly off the spinners. He ended up with five boundaries and as many sixes.

