Home Sport Cricket

If keeping gets better,batting can make Pant indispensable: Kirmani

Just like the opening slot, India’s list of prospective wicketkeepers is also quite long.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

RAJKOT: Just like the opening slot, India’s list of prospective wicketkeepers is also quite long. There is intense competition for the slot and one false step can result in confinement to the bench, as Dinesh Karthik found out in England. The beneficiary of that decision, Rishabh Pant, continued his run-scoring exploits on Day Two of the first Test on Friday.

If cricket lovers want entertainment, then Pant is the go-to guy. His unique batting style is almost reminiscent of the way the sport is pla­yed in lanes and by-lanes all over the co­u­ntry: whoever swings the hardest is the best batsman! And swing the bat, the Delhi boy did.A day after his 21st birthday, the Delhi player nearly became the first India wicketkeeper to pull off a second century in as many innings. But exuberance got the better of him, as he swung way too hard at a googly from Devendra Bishoo and holed out for 92.

Watching from the stands, former India keeper and chairman of selectors, Syed Kirmani felt Pant’s strong suit is his attacking nature which he should not curb. But he should also ensure that he does not miss out on big scores.“Pant’s gung-ho approach to batting is quite refreshing to watch. He should not change the way he plays the game. That may lead to trouble. What he should, however, look at is conversion. The classic example today was Virat Kohli at the other end. When he got set, he ensured he reached a century. You should not miss out after doing all the hard work,” Kirmani told Express.

The former Karnataka player categorises Pant as a batsman first and says that as long as he continues to score runs, there is no need to think of keeping alternatives. “He reminds me of MS Dhoni when I first heard of him. He was a terrific hitter of the ball but not that technically adept behind the stumps. He worked on his shortcomings and look where that took him. Pant has age on his side but first and foremost, he should look to keep getting runs. That is the only way to make yourself undroppable.”

Pant had conceded an unprecedented 76 byes in six innings in England, and people were far from impressed with his sk­ills behind the st­­u­­­mps. Kirmani agreed Pant has a long way to go before he can become a good keeper but also blamed the system.“Pant’s footwork behind the stumps is not good. He does not move with the ball, instead dives at the last moment. These will take time. My main point is, look at the young keepers in the country. How will they learn? You have specific coaches for each and every position except for such a specialist role.”

With more challenging tours on the horizon, and a healthy crop of young keepers coming up through the ranks, what does the 1983 World Cup winner envisage for the future? “There are quite a few young talents but most are batsmen first. The experienced ones like MSD, DK (Karthik) and Parthiv (Patel) have improved their keeping with time. Hopefully, the younger lot can learn from them and improve behind the stumps.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices