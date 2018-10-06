Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies first Test: Kohli and co. on course for crushing win after enforcing follow-on

At lunch, the West Indies were 33 for one in nine overs in their second innings with Ashwin removing skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (10) for his fourth wicket of the day.

Published: 06th October 2018 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates after dismissing West indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot, India, Saturday, October 6, 2018. | AP

By PTI

RAJKOT: Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced a brilliant spell as India enforced the follow-on against the West Indies after bowling out the hapless visitors for 181 in their first innings on day three here on Saturday.

At lunch, the West Indies were 33 for one in nine overs in their second innings with Ashwin removing skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (10) for his fourth wicket of the day.

The visitors still trail by 435 runs and face a herculean task of saving the game.

Kieran Powell (21) and Shai Hope (0) were in the middle when lunch was taken.

The West Indies, resuming their first innings at 94 for six, lasted only an hour and 10 minutes, mainly due to efforts of Roston Chase (53) and Keemo Paul (47) who ended up sharing a 73-run stand.

Ashwin ran through the tail on a pitch offering plenty of turn, ending with four for 37 in 11 overs as the West Indies were all out in 48 overs.

India started with a spin-pace combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami.

Surprisingly, Chase and Paul had little difficulty in picking the chinaman, who bowled the first over the day.

Paul went on the offensive straight away, sweeping Kuldeep for two crisp boundaries.

Paul was the aggressor in the partnership but Chase also came up with a few attractive shots.

Paul was comfortable against Kuldeep but had issues dealing with the short ball.

Umesh Yadav set the West Indian up nicely before getting rid of him with a perfectly placed bouncer as he mistimed a pull to be caught at midwicket.

Ashwin then removed Chase with a beauty, a flighted ball that turned in viciously to create a big gap between bat and pad before crashing into the stumps, leaving the West Indies at 159 for eight.

Number 10 and 11 were easy meat for Aswhin who sent them back with the away turning ball.

With a huge 468-run lead, India expectedly enforced the follow-on with less than an hour to go for lunch.

Like Paul at the start of the day, Powell too went for his strokes and dispatched Ashwin for a straight four and six in the second over of their second innings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices