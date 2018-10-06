Home Sport Cricket

West Indies all out for 181 vs India, to follow on

India have enforced the follow-on and the Windies will bat for the second time.

West Indies' cricketer Shannon Gabriel, right, is stumped out by India's Rishabh Pant during the third day of the first cricket test match between India and West Indies in Rajkot. (AP)

RAJKOT: West Indies were all out for 181 in their first innings in reply to India's mammoth 649 for 9 in the morning session on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

India have enforced the follow-on and the Windies will bat for the second time.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies 1st Innings: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22).

India vs West Indies

