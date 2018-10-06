West Indies all out for 181 vs India, to follow on

By PTI

RAJKOT: West Indies were all out for 181 in their first innings in reply to India's mammoth 649 for 9 in the morning session on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

India have enforced the follow-on and the Windies will bat for the second time.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies 1st Innings: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22).