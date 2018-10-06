Home Sport Cricket

West Indies batsmen need to trust their defence and not just attack: Kraigg Brathwaite

Brathwaite said that his team prepared well for the India tour though it got only a two-day warm-up game before the opening Test.

Published: 06th October 2018 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies' cricket captain Jason Holder speaks to teammates during a practice session. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

RAJKOT: The West Indies batsmen were guilty of playing too much attacking shots in the first Test against India and going forward stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite said they would have to find the right balance between caution and aggression.

"Going forward what we need to do is along with the attacking shots, trust in defence. I think that's the key," said Brathwaite after India beat West Indies by an innings and 272-run in the series opener.

"Obviously when the field goes back, it's a matter of still staying positive in defence also and putting away the bad balls, stroking the ball along the ground for singles. I just don't think we didn't trust our defence as much as we should have," he said.

It was an embarrassing loss for the West Indies who were bowled out twice on day three.

Brathwaite said debutant Prithvi Shaw's knock was an example of how to build an innings.

The West Indies batsmen had little clue while facing the Indian spinners.

"I think what they can look at is how India batted. We saw the guys getting in and backing themselves. Obviously, Shaw was quite attacking, he was 100 per cent into what he was doing. Kohli obviously came in, took his time and flourished," he said.

"I think if we can learn from them, that will put us in good stead going forward. Obviously a few nerves, it's Test cricket so it is never easy but we need to take a page out of their book and take that into our batting. Trust in defence and obviously when you attack, go 100 percent as well," Brathwaite said referring to his inexperienced unit.

Brathwaite said that his team prepared well for the India tour though it got only a two-day warm-up game before the opening Test.

What also hurt the visitors was the absence of captain Jason Holder, who pulled out last minute due to an ankle injury, and lead pacer Kemar Roach, who will be back for the second Test.

He had missed the series opener due to the death of his grandmother.

"Kemar will back but not 100 percent sure (about Jason). In a couple of days we will come to know," he said.

He remains positive going into the Hyderabad Test starting October 12.

"It's just for us to bounce back. Obviously, it's not the start we wanted, but we can bounce back."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India vs West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite Prithvi Shaw

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices