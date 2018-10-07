Pirates face Thalaivas in PKL opener

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off on Sunday, with 12 teams in the fray, at JN Stadium. Tamil Thalaivas will take on Patna Pirates in the first clash, and Puneri Paltan will play U Mumba after that.

City Police win

Greater Chennai City Police beat Chennai Port Trust 6-4 in the Chennai Hockey Association Senior Division hockey league at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. The match between Southern Railway and ICF ended goalless.

Results: Greater Chennai City Police 6 (GK Guru 16, 25, 58; P Prathap 19; D David Arokiya Raj 61; K Muthupandi 65) Chennai Port Trust 4 (Abishek 11, 45; Mahesh 39; Niranjan 45). ICF 0 Southern Railway 0.

TN girls bag title

Tamil Nadu girls defeated Delhi 15-6, 15-8 to clinch win the 29th junior national throwball championship in Tirupur. The boys team lost to Delhi 10-15, 15-8, 15-6 in the final. Beaulah of Tamil Nadu was named Player of the Tournament in the girls’ section.