Sean Williams takes fight to South Africa in final ODI 

The left-handed Williams made 69 in a Zimbabwe total of 228 as the tourists regained some pride after being bowled out for 117 and 78 in losing the first two matches of the series.

PAARL: Sean Williams hit a half-century to lead an improved batting performance by Zimbabwe in the third and final one-day international against South Africa at Boland Park on Saturday.

Williams and Brendan Taylor (40) put on 73 for the fourth wicket on a good batting pitch.

The surfaces for the first two matches were criticised because of uneven bounce.

"We talked about trying to get out of our shells and play some shots, putting the bowlers under pressure for a change," said Williams, who hit ten fours in a 79-ball innings.

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn continued a successful return to one-day international cricket, bowling with good pace and control on an unresponsive pitch to take three for 29 in 9.3 overs.

Fellow fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took three for 32.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir shared the new ball with Steyn and took two for 44, taking the first wicket and then breaking the Williams-Taylor stand.

Taylor became the third Zimbabwean to reach 6,000 runs in one-day internationals when he was on 39, joining the Flower brothers, Andy and Grant.

