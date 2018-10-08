Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah maintain top positions in ODI rankings

Kohli led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma with 842 ranking points maintained the second position.

Published: 08th October 2018 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (File | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli and speedster Jasprit Bumrah maintained their respective top positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings released Monday.

Kohli led the batsman's list with 884 points while his deputy Rohit Sharma with 842 ranking points maintained the second position.

The other Indian batsman in the top-10 was Shikhar Dhawan, who is placed fifth in the list with 802 points.

Among the bowlers, death overs specialist Bumrah with 797 points was on top while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav with 700 points is third in the list.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan is second with 788 points while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (11th position) is knocking on the doors for a top-10 entry.

In the team ranking, India are currently placed second with 122 points behind England's 127.

The top team ranking will potentially be up for the taking depending on how the Sri Lanka and England series pans out.

In the England versus Sri Lanka series, which starts in Dambulla on October 10, England will have to win the series to retain their number-one ranking.

Their failure to win the series, will give India a sniff at the top spot when they will take on the West Indies in the five-ODI series from October 21.

However, if both England and India win all their matches in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies, then they will gain a point each to finish on 128 and 123 points respectively, thus retaining a difference of five points.

Bangladesh will also have an opportunity to add another point to their tally when they will feature in a three-ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 20.

The only way Bangladesh can drop behind Sri Lanka in eighth position is if Zimbabwe and England win 3-0 and 5-0, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon