Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja defy Pakistan in first Test

Pakistan had looked for early wickets after Australia resumed at 30-0 but both Finch and Khawaja thwarted all such attempts as they added another 107 runs without being separated.

Published: 09th October 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja (L) plays a shot during the third day of play of the first Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DUBAI: Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja batted solidly against Pakistan's spinners to take their team to 137 without loss at lunch on the third day of the first Test in Dubai on Tuesday.

Khawaja was unbeaten on 68 and debutant Finch was unbeaten on 59 at the break, both having survived some anxious moments against a threatening Yasir Shah on a Dubai stadium pitch which has started to take spin.

Pakistan had looked for early wickets after Australia resumed at 30-0 but both Finch and Khawaja thwarted all such attempts as they added another 107 runs without being separated.

Australia trail Pakistan's first innings total of 482 by 345 runs with all their wickets intact.

Finch looked confident as he punched two boundaries and a six off Yasir before sweeping off-spinner Bilal Asif for a boundary to reach his half-century.

He has so far hit five boundaries and a six, while Khawaja has six boundaries to his credit.

Khawaja lived dangerously in the fourth over of the day when wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed missed a stumping off Yasir with Khawaja out of his crease.

The Pakistan-born batsman improved upon his previous best score in Asia of 26, made against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2011, by reaching his 13th Test half-century. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aaron Finch Usman Khawaja Pakistan vs Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap