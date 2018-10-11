Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies second Test: Shardul Thakur likely to make debut, Mayank Agarwal dropped

After a maiden century on his Test debut, Prithvi Shaw will be opening the innings with KL Rahul, who didn't perform well in the first match.

Published: 11th October 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Shardul Thakur of India (File | PTI)

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced 12-member squad for India, which will be playing the second Test match against West Indies from October 12 in Hyderabad.

Shardul Thakur likely to make his debut, while Mayank Agarwal will have to wait a little longer to make his Test debut for the team.

After a maiden century on his Test debut, Prithvi Shaw will be opening the innings with KL Rahul, who didn't perform well in the first match.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane will fill the middle order positions respectively.

If India continues with the three-pronged spin attack, then Kuldeep Yadav is likely to keep his spot in the Indian team, with the other two being presumably occupied by R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

On the other hand, to add a third fast-bowler in the team, Shardul Thakur is likely to debut.

Chances remain low for the young fast bowler.

It is the last Test match before India heads to Australia for a full-fledged tour later this year.

India Beat West Indies in Rajkot Test by an Innings and 272 Runs, Take 10 Lead in Two-Match IND vs WI Series.

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohd.Shami, and Shardul Thakur.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
India Test squad India vs West Indies BCCI Shardul Thakur Mayank Agarwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp