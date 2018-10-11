Kumaraguru steals show in Autolec ERC win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-Round display by M Kumaraguru (46; 4/21) helped Autolec ERC beat SS CA by 34 runs in Second Division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Autolec ERC 136 in 27.2 ovs (M Kumaraguru 46, C Praveen 6/16) bt SS CA 102 in 22.4 ovs (R Vibavesh 42, M Nagarajan 4/31, M Kumaraguru 4/21).

Srinidhi-Pravanthika duo win

N Srinidhi and R Pravanthika of Kanchipuram won the U-13 girls doubles title at the Yonex-Sunrise All-India sub-junior (U-13) ranking badminton tournament held at Guntur. In the final, the duo beat Manali Choudhary and Pragya Katara of Rajasthan 21-14, 21-9. This is the second national ranking title for Srinidhi. Srinidhi is a class seven student of Vels Vidhyashram, Pallavaram. She is currently training at Tejesh Sports Academy, Puzhuthivakkam, under former international Aditya Elango.

Chess tournament

SchoolConnects.in will be conducting the 1st district-level chess tournament for players in the U-8, 10, 12, 14 & 25 categories on October 14 at Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School, Kellys. For further details 6382667686, 9840251903.

Third round of JK Racing

Round 3 of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will roar to life in Coimbatore on Saturday, with the Chennai trio of Ashwin Datta, Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Matthew looking to consolidate their positions on the leaderboard. Ashwin, who has surprised everyone with speed and guile this season, has managed to stay ahead of the pack with three podium finishes in the Euro JK 18 category.