Home Sport Cricket

Kumaraguru steals show in Autolec ERC win

All-Round display by M Kumaraguru (46; 4/21) helped Autolec ERC beat SS CA by 34 runs in Second Division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league.

Published: 11th October 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-Round display by M Kumaraguru (46; 4/21) helped Autolec ERC beat SS CA by 34 runs in Second Division match of the TNCA -Thiruvallur DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: Autolec ERC 136 in 27.2 ovs (M Kumaraguru 46, C Praveen 6/16) bt SS CA 102 in 22.4 ovs (R Vibavesh 42, M Nagarajan 4/31, M Kumaraguru 4/21).

Srinidhi-Pravanthika duo win

N Srinidhi and R Pravanthika of Kanchipuram won the U-13 girls doubles title at the Yonex-Sunrise All-India sub-junior (U-13) ranking badminton tournament held at Guntur. In the final, the duo beat Manali Choudhary and Pragya Katara of Rajasthan 21-14, 21-9. This is the second national ranking title for Srinidhi. Srinidhi is a class seven student of Vels Vidhyashram, Pallavaram. She is currently training at Tejesh Sports Academy, Puzhuthivakkam, under former international Aditya Elango.

Chess tournament

SchoolConnects.in will be conducting the 1st district-level chess tournament for players in the U-8, 10, 12, 14 & 25 categories on October 14 at Sindhi Model Senior Secondary School, Kellys. For further details 6382667686, 9840251903.

Third round of JK Racing

Round 3 of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship will roar to life in Coimbatore on Saturday, with the Chennai trio of Ashwin Datta, Vishnu Prasad and Joseph Matthew looking to consolidate their positions on the leaderboard. Ashwin, who has surprised everyone with speed and guile this season, has managed to stay ahead of the pack with three podium finishes in the Euro JK 18 category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Autolec ERC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp