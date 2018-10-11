Home Sport Cricket

#MeToo: Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga accused of sexual assault

Taking to Twitter, Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post on behalf on any anonymous user recalling an incident where the cricketer sexually assaulted a woman in his hotel room.

Published: 11th October 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga (File | AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Following allegation of sexual harassment against former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga by an Indian flight attendant, singer Chinmayi Sripaada on Thursday claimed that Lasith Malinga sexually assaulted a woman at a Mumbai hotel.

Taking to Twitter, Indian playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada shared a post on behalf on any anonymous user recalling an incident where the cricketer sexually assaulted a woman in his hotel room.

The incident, according to the post happened in Mumbai a few years back during a season of the glamorous Indian Premier League (IPL).

Malinga is one of Sri Lanka's greatest bowlers in limited-overs formats.

In 2017 ODIs he has taken 306 wickets and 90 wickets in 68 T20 Internationals.

Speaking in support of the fast bowler during his return, Sri Lanka's coach head coach Chandika Hathurusingha hailed Malinga as one of the best death bowlers in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Chinmayi Sripaada Lasith Malinga Indian Premier League Arjuna Ranatunga #MeToo #MeToo movement IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp