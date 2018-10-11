Home Sport Cricket

Women's cricket: Punam Raut to lead India A series against Australia A 

The ODI series will be followed by a T20 series and the squad for it will be named later, according to a media release.

Indian cricketer Punam Raut (Photo | ICC Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opener Punam Raut will lead the Indian Women's A side for a three-match ODI home series against Australia A to be held in Mumbai from October 15 to 19.

India A Women's ODI squad: Punam Raut (captain), Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Mona Meshram, Tanushree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushree Dibyadarshani, C Prathyusha, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Shikha Pandey, Nethra L, Hemali Borwankar, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose.

 

