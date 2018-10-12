BCCI going slow on Mayank Parikh issue

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite several members writing to the BCCI about its logistics manager Mayank Parikh’s potential conflict of interest, he continues to remain in his position. Taking note of a report published in this newspaper, the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had sent a notice to Parikh to come clean on the issue in five days. Express understands that the BCCI is going slow on the matter as there are some issues to be sorted, especially regarding the venues scheduled to host the India- West Indies series.

Parikh owns six clubs in the Mumbai Cricket Association — a direct conflict of interest under the constitution of the BCCI. After several members pointed out Parikh’s case, the BCCI first responded by asking its employees to disclose if there were any potential conflict of interest. Later it also sent a notice asking him to explain his position.

Though BCCI hasn’t taken any action, Express understands it is awaiting the completion of the ongoing series against West Indies. The series was embroiled in a controversy with regards to the ticketing issue which had resulted in few state units being unsure of hosting matches. With the logistical challenges still remaining, it is understood relieving Parikh will be a nightmare. Last year, BCCI had asked its general manager (cricket operations) MV Sridhar to step aside because of a conflict of interest.