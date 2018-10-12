Home Sport Cricket

BCCI shifts second ODI against Windies from Wankhede to Cricket Club of India

The need for a shift in venue arose due to original host, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) citing it's inability to issue tenders to the vendors for the ODI.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:10 PM

Cricket Club of India's headquarters Brabourne Stadium (Photo | File/Agencies)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies was Friday shifted from the Wankhede Stadium here to the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

The BCCI Friday formally announced that the match will now be held at the Brabourne Stadium on October 29.

"Under the instructions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators, the fourth One-day International match between India and Windies scheduled on 29th October at Wankhede Stadium has been shifted to Cricket Club of India, Mumbai," the BCCI said in a statement.

The need for a shift in venue arose due to original host, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) citing it's inability to issue tenders to the vendors for the ODI.

The city's cricket body had already cited its inability in hosting the ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, primary because of financial constraints.

Yesterday the MCA officials had met a senior BCCI official and had apprised him of the difficulties.

They had even suggested that the Board should host the game.

The Bombay High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14.

Since then, there has been no clarity on who would operate the MCA bank account.

The picturesque Brabourne Stadium, located minutes away from the Wankhede Stadium, has hosted international matches in the past besides practice games of visiting international teams.

The CCI last hosted an international game in 2009, a Test match against Australia.

It had last hosted an One Day International way back in 2006.

When contacted a senior CCI official, he told PTI that they would be ready on time to host the match.

"There are just over two weeks left for the game. It's a challenge, but we will host the match. Currently, we are working on several things including issuing of tender notices for various works and the rate of tickets. Once finalised, all details related to ticket rates and its sales will be announced," the official said.

Earlier, the BCCI had shifted the second ODI of the series, scheduled on October 24 from Indore to Visakhapatnam because of issues arising out of complimentary passes for the match.

The five-match ODI rubber begins in Guwahati on October 21.

Comments

