Home Sport Cricket

Hyderabad Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep strike for India as West Indies reach 86/3 at lunch on Day 1

At the stroke of lunch, Shai Hope was dismissed for 36 by Umesh Yadav as India gained upper hand at the end of the opening session.

Published: 12th October 2018 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer bats during the first day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies | AP

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav asked probing questions as West Indies were in trouble at 86 for 3 at lunch on the first day of the second Test against India here on Friday.

At the stroke of lunch, Shai Hope (36) was dismissed by Umesh Yadav (1/36 in 9.3 overs) as India gained upper hand at the end of the opening session.

ALSO READ | Selfie with Virat Kohli: Another fan breaks security cordon during Hyderabad Test 

Ashwin (10.2-7-7-1) and Kuldeep (1/21 in 8 overs) removed openers Kieran Powell (22) and Kraigg Brathwaite (14) even as the visiting batsmen were ready to curb their impetuosity and display more stomach for a fight.

The match did not start on a bright note for India as debutant pacer Shardul Thakur left the field complaining groin strain having merely bowled 10 deliveries.

Thakur's absence turned India into four-man attack.

Opener Powell, who scored 83 in the second innings at Rajkot in the first Test, had four boundaries.

He successfully reviewed a leg before call off Ashwin's delievery as TV replays showed a big inside edge.

But, Powell did not survive long as Ashwin flighted one and the batsman, trying the inside out lofted drive, failed to get the elevation to be holed out by Ravindra Jadeja at cover.

Powell's opening partner Brathwaite showed better application compared to first Test as he was ready to dig in his heels and defend doggedly.

However not scoring runs did put pressure as he looked clearly uncomfortable at not being able to pick Kuldeep's wrist spinners.

In fact, he was facing problems with Kuldeep's incoming delivery -- the stock ball for a chinaman.

One such delivery ended his 68-ball vigil with a delivery that spun sharply into Brathwaite as the batsmen played to a wrong line.

Youngsters Hope and Shimron Hetmeyer (10 batting), however, batted with grit, punishing the odd loose balls for boundary.

Both were ready to defend Ashwin off the front-foot primarily and it worked to their advantage as they added 34 runs for the third wicket.

The stand-out shots of the first session certainly were a couple of back-foot punches by Hope off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

He also hit a front-foot cover drive before Umesh angled one in to get him leg before.

Brief Scores: West Indies:86 for 3 in 31.3 overs (Kieran Powell 22, Shai Hope 36; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/7, Kuldeep Yadav 1/21, Umesh Yadav 1/36).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs West Indies Hyderabad test Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp