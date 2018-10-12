Home Sport Cricket

Ireland's Niall O'Brien retires from international cricket

O'Brien opted for the number 72 shirt to mark his match-winning score in Ireland's famous win against Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup.

Published: 12th October 2018 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O'Brien (Photo | Twitter/Cricket Ireland)

By AFP

DUBLIN: Ireland wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O'Brien announced on Friday that he is retiring from international and first-class cricket after a 16-year career.

The 36-year-old, who made his international debut against Denmark in 2002, played 216 times for Ireland and appeared in his nation's first-ever Test, against Pakistan, in May this year.

O'Brien opted for the number 72 shirt to mark his match-winning score in Ireland's famous win against Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup.

His county career included spells with Kent, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from international and professional cricket," said O'Brien, who has played much of his career alongside his younger brother Kevin.

"I have been blessed to have been lucky enough to have represented my country for 16 years with plenty more ups than downs and for this I look back with nothing but smiles and laughter."

Cricket Ireland performance director Richard Holdsworth said O'Brien had been symbolic of the rise of Irish cricket.

"He has the distinction of being central to one of those truly iconic Irish sporting moments -- the World Cup win over Pakistan in 2007," he said.

"While he had many more achievements throughout his career subsequent to this, it is the part he played in that win that etched him into the Irish sporting psyche and something he should be justifiably proud of."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niall O'Brien Ireland cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Renault Kadjar exterior and interior walkaround
Lexus RC300h exterior and interior walkaround
Gallery
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
facebook twitter whatsapp